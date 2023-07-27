9-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by bus in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 9-year-old girl was struck by a transit bus Wednesday evening in Annapolis.

Around 6:30 p.m., the girl was struck on Bay Ridge Avenue at Madison Street in Eastport.

The Red Route bus was traveling from Madison Street onto northbound Bay Ridge Avenue in front of the Eastport Shopping Center.

Officials say the victim was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed the bus was at the intersection of Madison Street at Bay Ridge Avenue. After the light changed to green, the bus proceeded onto Madison Street where the girl was struck in the crosswalk.

Annapolis Transportation Director Markus Moore said the driver was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The driver also has to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.