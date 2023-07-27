Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

9-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by bus in Annapolis

Minivan strikes and kills pedestrian on MD-198
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Abdul Halim Hadi Talib / EyeEm
Minivan strikes and kills pedestrian on MD-198
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 12:01:53-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 9-year-old girl was struck by a transit bus Wednesday evening in Annapolis.

Around 6:30 p.m., the girl was struck on Bay Ridge Avenue at Madison Street in Eastport.

The Red Route bus was traveling from Madison Street onto northbound Bay Ridge Avenue in front of the Eastport Shopping Center.

Officials say the victim was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed the bus was at the intersection of Madison Street at Bay Ridge Avenue. After the light changed to green, the bus proceeded onto Madison Street where the girl was struck in the crosswalk.

Annapolis Transportation Director Markus Moore said the driver was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The driver also has to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices