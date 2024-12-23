9-year-old among five arrested for armed carjacking in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have made multiple arrests in connection to an armed carjacking Sunday afternoon.

This stems from the report of an armed carjacking in the 3900 block of East Lombard Street.

When police arrived, they spoke with a victim who said while stopped at a stop sign at Grundy on Bank Street, four people approached her vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects used a metal tool to smash her window. The woman was dragged from her vehicle and the suspects left in her car.

About an hour later, police found the vehicle, occupied by five people, in the 1800 block of North Milton Avenue.

The following were arrested:



21-year-old man

15-year-old boy

19-year-old man

16-year-old boy

9-year-old boy

Officers later learned the same suspects were responsible for an attempted unarmed robbery and assault in the 100 block of South Robinson Street. This robbery happened shortly after the armed carjacking on Lombard Street.

The 21, 19 and 16-year-olds were sent to Central Booking where they were charged. The 15-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Services and the 9-year-old boy was released to his parents' custody.