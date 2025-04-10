9-year-old accidentally fires gun during class in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a gun was fired at Billingsley Elementary School Thursday morning.

According to authorities, around 10:24 am, a 9-year-old accidentally fired the weapon during class while reaching into their backpack to get a paper.

The bag was in the student's lap at the time.

A teacher and school resource officer in the area quickly responded to the student and recovered the weapon from the book bag.

No one was injured.

Authorities say it is unclear who the gun belongs to and why it was in the child's book bag.