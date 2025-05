HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — There has been a nine-vehicle crash in Harford County.

According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, the left three lanes on I-95 South near the exit 74 Mountain Road (MD-152) are shut down.

Harford County Fire suggests drivers take US-40, MD-7, or even US-1 instead.

Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services are at the scene.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as new info becomes available.