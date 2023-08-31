8th annual International Overdose Awareness day held to show dangers of opioids

BALTIMORE — Today, the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) hosted its 8th annual International Overdose Awareness Day.

Last year, more than 100,000 Americans lost their lives to drug overdose.

To bring awareness to the opioid epidemic, BCHD assembled two panel discussions at Red Emma's Bookstore.

They involved mental health professionals as well as families of overdose victims.

"We cannot forget that substance issues and overdoses are preventable, treatment exists and recovery is possible again for our family, our friends, our neighbors," Danielle McCray, councilwoman of district 2 said.

The event also included a resource fair.