8th annual Cherry Hill Festival: Art, Music, and History

BALTIMORE — For the 8th year, the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Festival will boast a wonderful event full of art, music, and community on July 4th at Middle Branch Park.

The co-founder of the festival, Navasha Daya, says, “The theme of this year’s festival, ‘South Baltimore Strong,’ celebrates the resilient spirit and unique culture of South Baltimore.”

The open-to-the public free family celebration comes as a result of a collaboration with the Youth Resiliency Institute (YRI), the Cherry Hill Family Congress, and the Cherry Hill Community Coalition, with support from the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.

Some vital work by the Youth Resiliency Institute will be showcased, including paying tribute to Maryland’s own Harriet Tubman’s role as a war veteran, a collaboration on the soundtrack for the upcoming film "Cherry Hill Charm," and a partnership with African Ancestry for a ceremonial ancestry unveiling.

The unveiling will showcase Cherry Hill youth who have been highlighted in the Black Child Journal, a publication which has seen critical acclaim by scholar and artist Useni Eugene Perkins.