ROSEDALE, Md. — An 88-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV in Rosedale Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30pm in the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway.

That's where police say John Lohmeyer was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

Lohmeyer died on scene. The driver also remained at the location.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the crash.