87-year-old Baltimore woman killed in crash after running red light

Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 10:16:30-05

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An 87-year-old Baltimore woman is dead following a two car collision in Glen Burnie last Friday.

It happened around 1:30pm at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Mountain Road.

Anne Arundel County Police say Mamie F. Johnson ran a red light, causing her Chevy Malibu to t-bone a Buick making a left turn.

The Buick driver had a green turn arrow at the time, giving them the right of way.

Johnson was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The 79-year-old Buick driver and their 73-year-old passenger suffered minor injures, according to police.

