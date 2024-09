BALTIMORE — Anne Arundel County police department issued a Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old Robert S. Bell.

He was last seen in Baltimore City. Robert is 6'0, 210 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair.

MCMUP Robert Bell missing



He was wearing a purple Ravens shirt and greenish gray pants.

He drives a 2006 Silver Nissan Frontier.

Anyone with information on Bell’s location should contact Anne Arundel County PD at 410-222-8610 or 911.