85 acres of former C.P. Crane site to be preserved as waterfront park space

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced plans Monday to preserve 85 acres of the former Charles P. Crane grounds as waterfront park space.

The acquisition was approved unanimously in early September and is supported by $10 million in Maryland's Program Open Space grant funds.

Along with those funds, Baltimore County received a $1.6 million federal earmark and $1.25 million in state capital grants for support post-acquisition park-related improvements.

“Preserving this large, waterfront property for all to enjoy – even as we continue exploring additional land acquisition opportunities throughout Baltimore County – is all a part of our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “I extend my thanks to our federal and state partners for their support on this meaningful acquisition, and Councilman Marks along with community members from Bowley’s Quarters and beyond, for their tireless advocacy on behalf of this scenic Seneca Creek space which will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The site was officially closed in 2018, it was later acquired by Forsite Development, a Charlotte-based company, and was demolished in 2022.

An agreement between Baltimore County and Forsite was announced in principle to acquire major parts of the site to preserve it for future parkland in May 2024.

Forsite has been actively doing environmental remediation in coordination with the Maryland Department of Environment.

“This project — transforming a site damaging our environment into one that enhances it — is exactly the type of investment the taxpayers expect and deserve,” said Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger. “This property has been an eyesore and, before that, it produced dirty fossil fuels that contributing to the climate crisis. Soon, it will be a park that will enable Baltimore County residents to enjoy historic Seneca Creek. I am proud to have helped secure federal resources for Baltimore County’s down payment on this site and want to congratulate County Executive Olszewski and the local for community on this creative and collaborative effort.”

The purchase will be fully completed in the coming months, officials say.