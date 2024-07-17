82-year-old Silver Spring woman scammed into giving up $900k in gold bars

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police say an 82-year-old Silver Spring woman was scammed out of more than $900,000.

Now one alleged fraudster is behind bars.

It all started back in May, when someone contacted the victim encouraging her to transfer all valuable assets into gold bars.

The woman was convinced to do this under the threat that Russia would steal her money.

Out of fear this could happen, the victim took the scammer's advice and handed over hundreds and thousands of dollars worth of gold bars.

On July 15 Montgomery County Police were there waiting as 19-year-old Zhenyong Weng, of Brooklyn, New York, came to pick up a package from the victim valued at over $70,000.

Montgomery County Police Zhenyong Weng



Weng is now being held without bail pending an August 30 trial.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information can call 1-866-411-8477.

