80-year-old man charged with murdering wife at Leisure World

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An 80-year-old man is charged with murdering his wife.

Montgomery County Police say Vivian Stewart Nation stabbed 78-year-old Beverly Fletcher to death on July 5.

The tragic incident took place inside the couple's Silver Spring apartment in the 55 and older community known as Leisure World.

Initially officers were called to the location for someone not breathing.

It wasn't until police got to the scene they discovered Fletcher had been murdered.

Nation is currently in custody awaiting a bond hearing.

Vivian Stewart Nation
There is no word on a motive.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.

