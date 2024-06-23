80-year-old inmate dies at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. — An 80-year-old man died while serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The name of the inmate is Ralph Ruark. The cause of Ruark’s death is unknown at this time. However, authorities say the Maryland State Homicide Unit was contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit to spearhead the investigation.

State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit are providing support. Once the investigation is closed, it will be reviewed by the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office.