8 first responders injured in I-95 crash in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Local fire crews are reminding drivers to "move over," after 8 first responders were injured in a crash on the side of I-95 in White Marsh Friday night.

The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company was responding to a medical emergency on southbound I-95, near Cowenton Avenue, at about 9 p.m. on May 10.

While they were helping in that incident, another vehicle struck the fire engine and squad, said the fire company.

Two people in the striking vehicle were trapped, and the fire equipment was reported significantly damaged.

Eight members of the Kingsville company were taken to Shock Trauma with minor injuries, and were later released.

Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook:

We as members of Kingsville, while disappointed with the damage that has occurred to our equipment, are extremely grateful that no lives were lost and everyone is home safe. This could’ve very easily ended so much worse. We are grateful that our apparatus did its “job” and protected our members from further injuries.

Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company, which was one of the other companies that helped out after the incident, added:

Friday evening the one thing we all fear on roadway calls happened to our public safety partners at Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company. Fortunately, they were in the apparatus when it was struck and no emergency personnel were struck outside of the equipment... We cannot echo enough about the Move Over and Slow Down Law when emergency personnel are operating on the roadway.

The fire company said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.