8+ cats killed in Eastern Shore fire

Posted at 11:22 AM, Sep 05, 2023
PITTSVILLE, Md. — At least 8 cats died in a fire that destroyed an Eastern Shore home early Sunday evening.

Two firefighters were also evaluated for heat-related illnesses, but refused transport. The fire was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 4, on Cemetery Avenue in Pittsville, Wicomico County, reported the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an accidental failure in a kitchen stove control module.

No other injuries were reported. The fire was discovered by the occupant, who escaped with a cellphone; the fire wasn't reported until the occupant flagged down a passerby.

The blaze cause about $200,000 in damage. Smoke alarms were not present.

About 40 firefighters spent 1 1/2 hours working to control the fire.

