78-year-old man dies in collision with dump truck in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:45pm, deputies were called to Route 165 in the area of Furnace Road and Huntfield Way for reports of a vehicle crash.

According to the sheriff's office, a dump truck was maneuvering around an active work zone when it collided with a BMW 328i.

The driver of the BMW, 78-year-old John Derwart, was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigations revealed Derwart was traveling northbound on Route 165, through the intersection, when the vehicles collided.

No injuries were reported in regard to the truck driver, but the passenger of the BMW was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the driver who died,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “And we are supporting our public works staff as they deal with this tragedy.”

The cause and circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.