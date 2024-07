ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a car accident in Severna Park Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:05 p.m, officers responded to a crash at Jumpers Hole Road and Yorkshire Drive.

Police say a 2002 Jaguar XK8 was traveling on Yorkshire when it left the road and struck a tree. The car caught fire and stopped moving on Jumpers Hole Road.

The driver, 77-year-old Robert Engh, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.