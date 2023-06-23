76-year-old woman charged after allegedly beating husband to death with cane

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Gail D'Anthony, 76, has been arrested and charged with first-and second murder in connection with the death of her husband, 72-year-old John D'Anthony, III.

On March 1, around 7:38 p.m., Westminster police responded to the 300 block of Royer Road for the report of a cardiac arrest.

Medical services attempted lifesaving measures on John but he was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation from the Medical Examiner, the autopsy confirmed John suffered extensive injuries, including blunt forces injuries throughout his body, lacerations to his mouth, a broken neck, a broken right rib, two black eyes and large contusions on his hands.

Ultimately, it was determined these injuries were inconsistent with a fall or natural death and his death was ruled a homicide.

On May 24, detectives became aware of a witness with additional information.

Police say Gail told this witness that she killed her husband by pushing him to the ground where he hit his head on the floor.

She then left the room and returned with a cane, which she allegedly used to bludgeon John on the head, and then used the cane to prevent him from getting up.

Gail then called 911 for assistance.

After determining this information was consistent with evidence found on the scene, police arrested Gail on June 21.