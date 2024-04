BALTIMORE — A 76-year-old man was shot in East Baltimore.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at 5:28 p.m. in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue.

The elderly man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous text tip by visiting the MCS website.