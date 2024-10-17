76-year-old bike rider dead after crashing into car coming out of driveway

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead after he crashed into a truck coming out of a driveway in Baltimore County.

On September 20, around 9:45 a.m., Baltimore County police responded to Taylor Avenue near Collinsdale Road for a crash involving a bicyclist.

Police say the bicyclist, 76-year-old Edward Files, was traveling on the sidewalk on Taylor Avenue and struck the front of a 2017 Ford Taurus leaving the driveway.

Files was taken to the hospital but died on October 13 from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.