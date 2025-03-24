75 years prison time for Abingdon man who stabbed ex-girlfriend's grandmother to death

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — An Abingdon man was sentenced Friday for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend's grandmother in Bel Air.

It all began on Thursday, February 22, 2024, when police responded to the call in the 700 block of Bedford Road.

Officers found 73-year-old Mary Bland suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers also found a 17-year-old girl who also suffered injuries, but they were considered non-life-threatening.

Police later arrested Angelo Spencer, 25, in connection to the murder.

According to authorities, Spencer was the ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old.

She told police on the scene that Spencer had entered the home and stabbed her grandmother.

While speaking with detectives, Spencer said that he texted the teen and wanted to see her.

He also said that he went to her home and tried to get her attention by "crunching branches."

After his attempts were unsuccessful, he got back in his car and drove to the Bel Air Home Depot but did not enter the store immediately due to a marked police car being present.

Once the car departed, he entered the department store and purchased a glass cutter, pocketknife, and a pair of gloves.

He returned to the girl's home and attempted to use the tools to gain entry, but was unable to.

After a couple of failed attempts, Spencer told police he walked around and knocked on the front door.

When Bland opened the door, Spencer said he was "looking for John."

Bland told Spencer she had no idea who "John" was, leading Spencer to stab her in the shoulder, throwing himself into a panic.

He then proceeded to stab her multiple times after that.

The autopsy revealed Spencer was stabbed 25 times.

For Bland's murder, Spencer was sentenced to life, suspend all but 75 years.

