75-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Overlea

OVERLEA, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Overlea.
On February 4, police responded to the crash in the area of Belair Road and Lincoln Avenue.
According to police, a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu was driving northbound on Belair when it crossed paths with a 2015 Infiniti Q50, causing a crash.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 75-year-old Stephen Miller, was taken to a local hospital.
He died on February 18.
Police say detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.