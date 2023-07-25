Watch Now
75-year-old man dies weeks after being struck by two hit and run vehicles

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A 75-year-old man has died nearly three weeks after being struck by two cars while crossing Rolling Road.

Baltimore County Police say both cars that hit Bernard Emanuel kept going and never stopped. Now the search is on for those behind the wheel.

Emanuel had been hospitalized since the incident on July 3, and passed away from his injuries on July 22.

One hit and run vehicle involved is a 2004 Acura TL. Information on the second car is still unknown.

Anyone who might have been in the area and saw something that day, is asked to call 1-866-756-2587.

