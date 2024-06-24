74-year-old man robbed at Bank of America ATM, police investigating

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Bank of America ATM user.

The incident occurred on June 22, at the Bank of America located at 7206 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

Police say that a 74-year-old man had just completed a transaction at the bank's ATM and was getting back inside his vehicle when he was approached by three suspects.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing, and attempted to stop the victim from closing his car door.

One suspect threatened the man with a screwdriver while demanding money.

According to police, the victim was able to close his car door and get away.

The suspects then fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 410-222-6135 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.