74-year-old man dies after assault in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — David Philpot, a 74-year-old man, was assaulted in Fells Point on Saturday and later died.



It happened in the 1700 block of Eastern Ave. at 2:45 p.m.

According to Baltimore police, he was attacked after an argument with an unidentified man.

Philpot was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He died Sunday morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The picture below was released by police on Sunday night, as they are asking the public to help identify the man who assaulted the 74-year-old.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.

WMAR Suspect identity sought from Fells Point assault