74-year-old man and his dog die after being hit by car on morning walk in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 74-year-old man and his dog are dead after being hit by a car while on a morning walk.

It happened Tuesday around 7:25am on Cedar Park Road in Annapolis.

Police said David Chan was discovered unconscious in the roadway, in front of his home. He'd just left to take his rottweiler for a walk.

Chan and the dog were struck by a Honda Odyssey while crossing the street. He died on scene. The dog sustained severe injuries and had to be euthanized.

The 62-year-old driver remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time while police investigate the cause.

