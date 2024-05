BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 73-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car Friday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., Baltimore County officers responded to Belair Road and Penn Avenue for a pedestrian crash.

Police say the man was trying to cross Belair Road when he was struck by a 2016 Nissan Versa.

The pedestrian, Om Bahadur Shrestha, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan remained on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.