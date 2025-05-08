72-year-old woman killed, person flown to Shock Trauma after two-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — A two-vehicle crash is under investigation in Somerset County.

Officials with the Maryland State Police say at 5:21 PM, troopers responded to the area of Ocean Highway at Flower Hill Church Road and learned that a Kia Soul was attempting to cross southbound Ocean Highway when it was struck by a Jeep.

The driver of the Kia, a 72-year-old woman, died as a result of the crash. The passenger of the Kia was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say all southbound lanes are currently closed.