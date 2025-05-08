Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

72-year-old woman killed, person flown to Shock Trauma after two-vehicle crash in Somerset County

DeadlyCrash1.jpeg
WMAR
DeadlyCrash1<br/>
DeadlyCrash1.jpeg
Posted

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — A two-vehicle crash is under investigation in Somerset County.

Officials with the Maryland State Police say at 5:21 PM, troopers responded to the area of Ocean Highway at Flower Hill Church Road and learned that a Kia Soul was attempting to cross southbound Ocean Highway when it was struck by a Jeep.

The driver of the Kia, a 72-year-old woman, died as a result of the crash. The passenger of the Kia was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say all southbound lanes are currently closed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are