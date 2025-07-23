71-year-old woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash.

Around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, officers and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Mateny Road for reports of a rollover collision.

Investigators found that Mary Elizabeth Moody, 71, was driving a white 2018 Subaru and was turning left onto eastbound Mateny Road from southbound Great Seneca Highway.

A black 2021 Mazda, that was traveling northbound, struck Moody's vehicle, causing it to roll and eject Moody.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, per police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 240-773-6620.