71-year-old suffers significant burns after jumping from burning second story apartment

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 71-year-old man was forced to jump from a second story balcony in order to escape his burning apartment.

Although he made it out, it was not before suffering burns to 20 or 30 percent of his body.

Flames broke out around 10pm Saturday night on Crimson Tree Way in Edgewood.

The State Fire Marshal says it was caused by combustible items coming into contact with a kitchen stove.

It took about 35 firefighters half-an-hour to get the scene under control.

In the end, the fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage. There was no active fire alarm or sprinkler system, according to the Fire Marshal.

John E. Gallagher



One firefighter sustained minor injuries, but refused to be hospitalized.

Five other residents of the four-unit apartment building were displaced.

They're being helped out by family, friends and Harford County Disaster Assistance.