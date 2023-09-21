Watch Now
71-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Frederick County

Posted at 2:03 PM, Sep 21, 2023
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to northbound Urbana Pike at New Technology Way for reports of a crash involving a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Authorities say Michael Augustine McTighe, 71, sustained life-threatening injuries after striking a median curb and crashing his motorcycle.

He was later taken to Shock Trauma, where he died from his injuries.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit are still investigating this incident.

