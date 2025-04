ROSEDALE, Md. — A 70-year-old man, Robert Walker Jr., dies after a motorcycle crash.

It happened Sunday, April 14th, at Sagramore and Customs Road in Rosedale.

Baltimore County Police say the 70-year-old, who was driving a 2023 Harley-Davidson, was trying to turn onto Customs Road from Sagramore Road when the motorcycle overturned.

Walker Jr. was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating.