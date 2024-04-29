7-year-old shot at Mondawmin Mall is now walking and smiling

BALTIMORE — On April 13th, a 7-year-old girl was shot at Mondawmin Mall.

Now, that same little girl is back to enjoying her life - walking and smiling.

She had a number of successful surgeries and is feeling better.

According to Baltimore Police, the shooting started after two groups got into an argument.

The 7-year-old was unintentionally shot during the commotion.

Police believe the three people in the picture below are responsible for the shooting or may know who is.

Metro Crime Stoppers Metro Crime Stoppers Mondawmin Mall shooting

No arrests have been made.

There is a $4000 reward for information.

Anyone with any information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.