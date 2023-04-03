7-year-old hosts egg hunt fundraiser to support Alzheimer's Association

TOWSON, Md. — Most of the time when a house gets "egged" its a bad thing, but one seven-year-old is busy egging people's yards for a good cause.

Bradley Snyder started the fundraiser 'Egg My Yard!' to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

For the second year in a row you can hire him to run an easter egg hunt on your yard with all proceeds going to the charity.

The first grader fills eggs, hides them, provides bags for hunting and even delivers letters from the Easter bunny.

It may sound like a lot of work, but for Snyder, it's all worth it.

"The people get to have a little Easter before Easter and they get two Easter hunts which makes me feel happy," Snyder said.

You can book Bradley to host a hunt by emailing his mom at mesnyder@alz.org. It's $25 per egg hunt with all money going to the Alzheimer's Association.

In 2022, he raised over $1200.