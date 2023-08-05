7-year-old boy grazed following a triple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was injured following a triple shooting that happened Friday in East Baltimore.

According to police, it all started just before midnight when officers were dispatched to the 1330 block of North Montford Avenue.

There they found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, a 25-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her foot, and a 7-year-old male child who sustained a graze wound to his leg.

All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment. However, due to the injuries sustained by the 19-year-old, a homicide detective was notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.