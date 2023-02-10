7 year anniversary of sheriff's death in Harford Co., flags put at half staff

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Exactly seven years ago today, another police shooting in Harford County took the lives of two Sheriff's Office Deputies, Mark Logsdon and Patrick Dailey.

County Executive Bob Cassilly announced today as a day of remembrance for them.

Harford County flags flew at half staff from sunrise to sunset today in recognition of their service and bravery.

On February 10, 2016, Sheriff Deputy First Class Logsdon and Senior Deputy Dailey were chasing a wanted man at a Panera Bread in Abingdon.

Dailey was shot by the suspect as he spoke with him, while Logsdon died in a shootout later on.

Dailey was a 30 year veteran of the force and Logsdon served for 16 years.

Today, the Harford County Sheriff's Office sponsored a blood drive with the Red Cross in their honor.

They say it always brings the community together.

"The awesome thing about this blood drive is it's the community, its first responders here as well, you're going to have both law enforcement, fire, EMS. But if you look around all the people who are coming into your day, or is from the community, you have all different walks of life, you have all different ages. And that's the beauty," said Captain Michael Schleper.

According to the Red Cross someone needs a blood donation every two to three seconds, so drives like these are critical.