7 Salisbury students accused of hate crime, lured victim through social media

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Seven students from Salisbury University have been charged in connection to a hate crime because of the victim's sexuality.

This stems from an incident that happened on October 15, in an off-campus apartment for students.

Detectives met with witnesses and watched video of the victim being assaulted by several students.

Police say the students allegedly lured the victim to the 1400 block of University Terrace through social media. When the victim arrived, he was surrounded and forced to sit in a chair isolated in the middle of the living room.

After being forcefully seated, the victim was kicked, punched, and spit on while the men called him derogatory names.

According to police, the victim tried to leave multiple times, but was thrown to the floor during every attempt. The assault lasted several minutes until he was eventually allowed to leave.

The victim sustained a broken rib as a result of the assault.

The students, some of whom are fraternity members, have been charged with assault first degree, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and the associated hate crime charges.

These were the seven students who allegedly took part in the assault:



20-year-old Ryder Baker

18-year-old Bennan Aird

20-year-old Riley Brister

19-year-old Cruz Cespedes

20-year-old Dylan Earp

19-year-old Elijah Johnson

18-year-old Zachary Leinemann

Salisbury University President Carolyn Lepre said in a statement, "Moments like these are profoundly difficult to communicate. As President of the University, a resident of the community, and the mother of two college students, the right words escape me — they feel inadequate in fully conveying the weight of the shock and disbelief we all share."

"The thought of SU students perpetuating any crime is upsetting, but the thought of SU students perpetrating crimes of such a disturbing nature is truly horrifying. So, let me be clear. We are upset by these allegations. I am upset by these allegations," the statement added.