6th Branch hosts volunteers to honor 9/11 victims through service

BALTIMORE — Some groups pay their respect to the fallen, by giving back to the community.

Today, workers with several companies did just that helping out at the 6th Branch.

They're a veteran-led nonprofit that works on Baltimore Green Spaces.

This includes cleaning up and maintaining vacant property.

It also involves turning some of that land into community gardens.

A 6th Branch organizer says they honor 9/11 by going to projects they've worked on, seeing what needs to be fixed and getting it done.

"We wanted to take action, we're looking for more than just the passive remembrance, we wanted to do service and that means picking up a shovel. That means planting trees and sweating in the sun. And we're just glad to be able to facilitate that to bring so many wonderful people who are already invested in the city together and have a concentrated effort into pouring into this community and making a difference," Akshita Siddula, Executive Director of 6th Branch, said.

Workers at several other companies braved the heat to help the 6th Branch mission, including workers from Under Armour, PNC and McCormick.