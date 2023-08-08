69-year-old woman dies in Middle River trailer fire

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A deadly fire in Middle River is under investigation.

On Monday, Just after 9:35pm, fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Gunpowder Crossing Lane for reports a residential fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found fire showing from a residential trailer.

Another rescue assignment was called after firefighters learned that someone at the scene was unaccounted for.

Fire crews later located someone inside the building and quickly transferred them to EMS crews.

The victim, 69-year-old Judith Ann Newbauer, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.