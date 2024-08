CROFTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash in Crofton.

Officers responded to the area of Priest Bridge Road at Defense Highway for the crash.

According to investigators, Winston Riley, 69, was traveling northbound in a 2017 Ford Transit 250 van when he left the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to a medical center, where he later died.

Anne Arundel County Police's Traffic Safety Section has assumed the investigation.