Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

65-year-old man struck and killed in Rosedale

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 6:50 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 18:50:11-05

ROSEDALE, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle in Rosedale on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of Rossville Boulevard near Shakerwood Road for reports of a single-vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian.

During their investigation, police learned Fabricio Antonio Cubias-Mejia, 65, was struck by a 2011 Mercedes Benz C300 traveling southbound on Rossville Boulevard while crossing the roadway in an easternly direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash remains part of an open investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices