65-year-old man struck and killed in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle in Rosedale on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of Rossville Boulevard near Shakerwood Road for reports of a single-vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian.

During their investigation, police learned Fabricio Antonio Cubias-Mejia, 65, was struck by a 2011 Mercedes Benz C300 traveling southbound on Rossville Boulevard while crossing the roadway in an easternly direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash remains part of an open investigation.