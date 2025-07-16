Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
64-year-old woman struck, killed by postal van in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a postal van in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road around 10:40 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of the van was leaving out of the Mobil gas station on Connecticut Avenue and was preparing to turn when they struck the woman, who was walking across the apron of the driveway.

Following the collision, the driver remained on scene and good Samaritans ran to the scene to help the victim, identified as 64-year-old Mairi Nicola Morrison, until first responders arrived.

Morrison was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Officials say the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation.

