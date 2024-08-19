64-year-old woman dragged by car after selling flowers along the road

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A woman was hospitalized after an attempted robbery in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery on the exit ramp from Interstate 495 East to Route 650 South.

According to the investigation, a 64-year-old woman was selling flowers when a driver in an SUV called her over while stopped in traffic.

Police say the people in the vehicle pretended to be interested in the flowers, but allegedly grabbed the woman's purse instead.

As the vehicle sped away, the woman was briefly dragged and fell with the purse still attached to her.

She was taken to a hospital and later released.

The vehicle is said to be darker-colored with District of Columbia license plates.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.