630-acre Southfields of Elkton project moves forward in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — A huge mixed-use development in Elkton, Cecil County, is moving forward, as a new firm buys part of the project.

Southfields of Elkton will bring more than 600 houses and apartments, four warehouses, a $4 million regional sports complex, and recreational space to 630 acres off of Route 213 in Elkton.

The development is owned by Stonewall Capital, which is also working on "One Westport," a large redevelopment of the Patapsco River waterfront in south Baltimore.

Alliance Capital, a Miami-based firm, just bought 12 acres of the Southfields project. Alliance plans to sell, lease or develop retail uses at Southfields, such as urgent care, gas stations, restaurants, or banks.

Southfields is planned to have 350 single-family houses, 85 townhouses, and 250 apartment units. It will have four industrial/warehouse buildings - one of which, Elkton Commerce Center, is completed.

Sean Langford, Senior Vice President of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, said in a press release:

The wild card and true differentiator of the development is the on-site regional sports complex which will be a magnet for weekday games and practices and large-scale events and tournaments on the weekends.

He also noted that "medical and healthcare groups, in particular, are expanding to the suburbs to be closer to where their patients live, so these groups will be a high priority [for the development]."

Ground was broken on the Southfields project this past fall.