BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed to death in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 900 block of N. Caroline Street for reports of a cutting.

When they arrived they located the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.