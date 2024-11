BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police is investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a car in East Baltimore.

Officers discovered the victim, a 60-year-old, suffering from multiple injuries in the 1900 block of Belair Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

According to police, she was struck while attempting to cross the street.

The driver remained on the scene.