60-year-old man dead after bike crash

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed 60-year-old Sean Earl Ruffin Thursday morning.

Ruffin was riding his bike on westbound Pulaski Highway, just before 11 a.m.

He was in a bike lane, traveling east, against traffic.

Ruffin was hit by a car that was attempting to turn onto eastbound Pulaski Highway from Cedar Corner Rd.

Maryland State Police investigators are continuing the investigation, though have already said they do not believe that impairment was a factor.