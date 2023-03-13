6 puppies die in Bel Air shed fire

BEL AIR, Md. — Six puppies died in a Bel Air shed yesterday, after a heat lamp in the shed accidentally caught fire.

The space heater was being used to keep the 8-week-old puppies warm in the wood shed, at the end of a cul-de-sac on Harrington Road.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company said in a press release that the fire was reported at 3 p.m. March 12. It was discovered by a neighbor, and 30 firefighters spent about 10 minutes working to control the fire.

The fire caused a total of about $5,000 in property damage.