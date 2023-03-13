Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

6 puppies die in Bel Air shed fire

Shed fire in Bel Air
Maryland State Fire Marshal
Shed fire in Bel Air<br/>
Shed fire in Bel Air
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 17:08:08-04

BEL AIR, Md. — Six puppies died in a Bel Air shed yesterday, after a heat lamp in the shed accidentally caught fire.

The space heater was being used to keep the 8-week-old puppies warm in the wood shed, at the end of a cul-de-sac on Harrington Road.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company said in a press release that the fire was reported at 3 p.m. March 12. It was discovered by a neighbor, and 30 firefighters spent about 10 minutes working to control the fire.

The fire caused a total of about $5,000 in property damage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices