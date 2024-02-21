6 MD Lottery players put their wings in to win Ravens "Seats for 20 Years"

BALTIMORE — It's one thing to watch The Ravens play every Sunday from the comfort of your own nest. It's another thing entirely to watch them with the rest of the flock in V.I.P. Six Maryland Lottery players put their wings in the pot to get Ravens "Seats for 20 Years."

The lucky winner? Drum roll, please. Thomas Humphries, of Nottingham, was selected on Wednesday to get club-level seating at Ravens home games for the next two decades.

Congratulations to Thomas Humphries, who won Ravens season tickets for 20 years! pic.twitter.com/5m95I8rv6c — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) February 21, 2024

Considering that being one heck of a grand prize, there are no losers on this flight. All six finalists won $10,000 as is customary in the drawing. That’s a catch many Ravens fans would give a beak for.

The ceremony took place on 1 Winning Drive in Owings Mills at 11 am. It's the 15th consecutive year the Ravens and Lottery have teamed up to offer scratch-off tickets and second-chance prizes.