5th gun found on Baltimore City School property in two days

A gun found at Frederick Douglass High School on Thursday marked the fifth gun found at a Baltimore City School property in two days.

A Baltimore City Schools spokesperson confirmed that a student has been taken into custody in this latest incident.

One student was arrested yesterday for three guns at Dunbar High School on Wednesday, and an employee was arrested earlier on Thursday for bringing a gun onto campus at KIPP Harmony Academy.

Another student was arrested earlier this week for a cutting incident at Carver.

Winter Break starts for students on Monday, but Friday, December 22nd is a day off for students as a Wellness Day.